CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys Shares of 238,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,827,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.84. 454,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,674,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

