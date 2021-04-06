CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys Shares of 724,288 Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 724,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 1.39% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pixelworks by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 425,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Pixelworks by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,714. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $175.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.