CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,459,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.