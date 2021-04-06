CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases New Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,480,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up about 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 5.49% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of VIXY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 119,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.