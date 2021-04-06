CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.17% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,062. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

