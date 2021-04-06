CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $538.12

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538.12 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 516.89 ($6.75), with a volume of 59317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.68).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 433.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

