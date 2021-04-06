CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of CNO Financial Group worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

