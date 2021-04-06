Cobinhood (COB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,955.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Cobinhood has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cobinhood has a market cap of $240,196.90 and $14,955.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.
Cobinhood Token Profile
Buying and Selling Cobinhood
