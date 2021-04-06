Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

