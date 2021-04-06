CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.49 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.