Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

