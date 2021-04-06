Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $3,735.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.01148566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00460111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.