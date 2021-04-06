Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.39 and traded as high as C$9.48. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 94,388 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

