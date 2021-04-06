Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.39 and traded as high as C$9.48. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 94,388 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

