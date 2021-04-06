Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 127,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.