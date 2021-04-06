Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CODYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

