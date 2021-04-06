Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 5.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 43,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,987,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

