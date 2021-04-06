Comparing AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AXT and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -1.01% -0.46% -0.39% Sumco 8.68% 7.32% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AXT and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Sumco.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXT and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 6.15 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -173.71 Sumco $2.75 billion 2.56 $302.23 million $2.01 24.04

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sumco beats AXT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including 4N raw gallium, 6N+ purified gallium, Boron trioxide, Gallium-Magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

