Compass Diversified to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 137,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

