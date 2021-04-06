Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Acquires 411,111 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,552 shares. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

