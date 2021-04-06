Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Compass (NYSE:COMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Compass has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.11.
About Compass
