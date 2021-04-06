Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Compass (NYSE:COMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Compass has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

