Compound Price Hits $477.59 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $477.59 or 0.00826031 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $242.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,524 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

