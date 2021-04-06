CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading 1.3% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €73.30 ($86.24) and last traded at €73.00 ($85.88). 92,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.05 ($84.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €71.41 and its 200-day moving average is €76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

