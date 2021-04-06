Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CRK opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

