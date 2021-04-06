Conceal Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.23 million and $21,644.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,008.43 or 0.99658283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.76 or 0.00461734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00831633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.03 or 0.00324757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00096374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,741,281 coins and its circulating supply is 10,537,912 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

