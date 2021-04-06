Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 4.5%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.09. 4,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

