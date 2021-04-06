Connectome (CNTM) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $488,695.71 and $523,347.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00659757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00079320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031553 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.