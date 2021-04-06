Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $416,400.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 703,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,704. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $681.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

