Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.70

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $680.43 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

