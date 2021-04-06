Constellation Achieves Market Cap of $90.42 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $90.42 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

