Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of Constellation Brands worth $134,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.