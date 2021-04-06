Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 307.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Constellium worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 600.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 133,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

