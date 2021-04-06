Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 4% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. 834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,353,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

