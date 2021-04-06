Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 4% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. 834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,353,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
