Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Cap of $13.00 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 116.8% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

