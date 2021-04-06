Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $2.49 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

