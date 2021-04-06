Contrasting Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) & F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F5 Networks and Invent Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.35 billion 5.62 $307.44 million $6.66 32.20 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for F5 Networks and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 0 4 12 0 2.75 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $195.18, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given F5 Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

F5 Networks has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.99, meaning that its stock price is 899% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 13.08% 19.72% 9.33% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F5 Networks beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application delivery controller (ADC) products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Local Traffic Manager and DNS Services; Advanced Firewall Manager and Policy Enforcement Manager that leverage the unique performance characteristics of its hardware and software architecture; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus and NGINX Controller; Shape Defense and Enterprise Defense; Secure Web Gateway, and Silverline DDoS and Application security offerings; and online fraud and abuse prevention solutions. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5 Networks, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

