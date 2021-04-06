Contrasting Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70% Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70%

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.61 $643.00 million $2.72 24.21 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.08 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -15.76

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 7 16 0 2.63 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus target price of $64.62, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Risk & Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Kura Sushi USA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

