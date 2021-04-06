Contrasting NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.81 $25.74 million N/A N/A NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 3.39 $121.02 million $2.74 14.53

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% NBT Bancorp 19.96% 8.73% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.36%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Peoples Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 146 branches and 180 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

