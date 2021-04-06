Contrasting Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Spindle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.52 $17.53 million $0.25 36.80 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Spindle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

