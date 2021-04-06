Contrasting Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 13.50% 6.74% 0.77% Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67%

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Triumph Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 1 2.57 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $62.86, suggesting a potential downside of 32.04%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 6.72 $58.54 million $2.25 41.11 Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.96 $10.21 million N/A N/A

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

