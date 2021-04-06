Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.44 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $136.36. 31,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

