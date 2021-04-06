Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,195 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.37. 107,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $257.54 and a 1-year high of $408.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

