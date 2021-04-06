Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 588,495 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $4,988,853. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,510,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

