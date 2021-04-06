Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 588,495 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $24.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $4,988,853. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,510,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
