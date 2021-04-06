Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.59. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

