CoreSite Realty (COR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/5/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

3/18/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – CoreSite Realty is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

COR stock opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

