Coreto (COR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $638,677.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $638,677.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.00746769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

