Coreto Price Up 54.8% Over Last 7 Days (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $659,194.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00270485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00764449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,169.49 or 0.99311467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.