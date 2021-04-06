Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.55.

Cargojet stock opened at C$175.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$101.28 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.62%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

