Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.26 million and a PE ratio of -212.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.27.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

