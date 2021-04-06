Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NYSE GLW opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

