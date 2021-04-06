Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,920. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

